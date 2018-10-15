FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Brexit deal still possible next month, may slip to December: Irish PM

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - It is still possible that European Union leaders could hold an emergency summit next month to agree a Brexit deal but that timetable may slip to December, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“The initial target was October and that’s now slipped to November. I don’t want to create the wrong impression by suggesting it’s slipped to December, that’s not what I’m saying. The possibility remains open to having an emergency summit in November if we can get to a deal,” Varadkar told reporters.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

