Brexit may be entering "very dangerous" new phase for Ireland: Varadkar

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The election of a new prime minister in Britain may lead to a new phase in Brexit negotiations that could be “very dangerous” for Ireland, its Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

“We may see the election of a Eurosceptic prime minister who wants to repudiate the withdrawal agreement and go for no deal or we may even see a new British government that wants to see a closer relationship with the EU and goes for a second referendum,” Varadkar told Ireland’s Virgin Media News after Theresa May on Friday said she would quit as UK prime minister.

“But whatever happens we are going to hold our nerve. We are going to strengthen and build our alliances across the European Union and we will make sure that we see Ireland through this.”