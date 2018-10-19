FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 8:50 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Ireland insists on Brexit 'backstop': PM Varadkar

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday that a possible extension of Britain’s post-Brexit transition period would not diminish Ireland’s need for a “backstop” to avoid a hard border with Northern Ireland.

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

He also told reporters on the third day of EU summit meetings in Brussels that it would be up to British Prime Minister Theresa May to decide whether she had to defy opposition from her unionist Northern Irish allies and agree to the EU’s proposed backstop, which would potentially create trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

He said it was a “judgment call” May would have to make but said that without an Irish backstop, any withdrawal treaty might not be ratified by the European Parliament.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr

