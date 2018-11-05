World News
November 5, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ireland willing to examine backstop review mechanism: PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to media at the central count centre in Dublin castle at the Irish presidential election and the blasphemy referendum in Dublin, Ireland, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is willing to examine ways in which a “backstop” to keep the Irish border open after Brexit could be reviewed so long as it does not permit a unilateral decision to end it, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the possibility of a review mechanism for the backstop in a phone call on Monday with Varadkar that she had sought to update him on the current state of the talks, the Irish government said in a statement.

Varadkar also recalled the prior commitments made that the backstop must apply “unless and until” alternative arrangements are agreed, the statement added.

