Ireland's Varadkar says he believes there will be a Brexit deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday he believes that Britain and the European Union are likely to secure a free-trade deal in the coming weeks.
“It’s by no means guaranteed but I think on the balance of probabilities it will be possible to agree a free-trade agreement with the UK which means there will be no quotas and no tariffs,” Varadkar told RTE radio.
