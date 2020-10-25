Ireland's Varadkar says he believes there will be a Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland March 24, 2020. Steve Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday he believes that Britain and the European Union are likely to secure a free-trade deal in the coming weeks.

“It’s by no means guaranteed but I think on the balance of probabilities it will be possible to agree a free-trade agreement with the UK which means there will be no quotas and no tariffs,” Varadkar told RTE radio.