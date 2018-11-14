World News
November 14, 2018 / 9:50 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Irish PM says Brexit deal achieved all key Irish priorities

1 Min Read

Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar makes a statement at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland achieved all its key priorities in Britain’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday, adding that its approval by the British government marked one of the better days in his career.

“These (priorities) were and are protecting the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement, maintaining the common travel area and related benefits for Irish and British citizens, reaffirming our place at the heart of the European Union,” he said.

“On each of these priorities we have reached a satisfactory outcome today.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.