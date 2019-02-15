Irish PM says Brexit extension possible but not inevitable

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - It is certainly possible Britain will ask for an extension of its March 29 deadline to exit the European Union but not inevitable, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

“I don’t think it’s inevitable, it’s certainly possible. If there is going to be an extension, it needs to be with a purpose, it needs to be with a view to securing and ratifying an agreement,” Varadkar told reporters.

“I don’t think anyone would like to see this stalemate or impasse or period of purgatory continue for months and months and months.”