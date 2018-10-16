FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Irish PM says good bit of work to be done on backstop

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - There is still a good bit of work to do on the post-Brexit Irish border ‘backstop’, Ireland’s Prime Minister said on Tuesday, expecting a country with as “proud” a history as Britain to keep its written commitments to keep that border open.

FILE PHOTO: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives for the European People's Party (EPP) meeting ahead of the informal meeting of EU leaders, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“All we are asking is that the United Kingdom honor the commitments it has already made in black and white in the year gone by and I’m sure a country like the United Kingdom, with its proud history, would want to do no less,” Leo Varadkar told parliament.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
