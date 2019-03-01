World News
Irish PM says hard Brexit on March 29 unlikely

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday that it was unlikely Britain would crash out of the European Union without a deal on March 29.

Asked by journalists in Belfast whether a deal was close, Varadkar said he did not want to say much as “we are entering quite a sensitive period over the next week or two”.

“But I think that the United Kingdom crashing out of the European Union on March 29 without a deal is unlikely. I think we will have a deal or we’ll have an extension,” he said.

