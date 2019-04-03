Irish PM says thinks EU leaders open to further Brexit extension

Prime Minister (Taoiseach) of Ireland Leo Varadkar waits to meet with President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Dublin, Ireland March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland believes European Union leaders are open to granting a British request to further delay its exit from the bloc, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to everyone yet, but my general sense across the European Council is that the European Council is open to granting a further extension to the United Kingdom,” Varadkar told parliament.

“But we don’t want that further extension to be a licence for indecision... A rolling extension that just leads to further indecision, further majorities against things but for nothing isn’t a solution for anyone,” he said, adding that there was also real concern around Britain’s European parliamentary election obligations.