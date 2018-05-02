Irish PM sees 'real risk' no Brexit withdrawal deal by October deadline

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s prime minister on Wednesday warned there was a real risk that the European Union would fail to reach a withdrawal deal with Britain by an October deadline unless meaningful progress is made by a June EU summit.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar delivers a lecture on the Future of Europe before the Wilfried Martens Fund at the Catholic University of Leuven (KUL) in Leuven, Belgium April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“There is a real risk that we won’t meet the October deadline if we don’t see real and meaningful progress in June,” Leo Varadkar said in the Irish parliament.

“It is still early May... there are shifting sands — there is an important UK cabinet meeting underway today — so we need to take this as an evolving situation,” he added.