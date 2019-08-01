Irish PM sees security, constitutional threats in no-deal Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar speaks during a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - If Britain leaves the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, Ireland could be faced with both security and constitutional threats, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

“I think we should be afraid of a no-deal Brexit. A no-deal Brexit would have impacts on the economy north and south and in Britain. It could have security implications as well and it could have constitutional implications,” Varadkar told journalists.