Irish PM 'surprised' that agreed Brexit border deal could not be concluded
December 4, 2017 / 5:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Irish PM 'surprised' that agreed Brexit border deal could not be concluded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is “surprised and disappointed” that the British government was unable to conclude a deal Dublin believed had been agreed on the future of the Northern Ireland border after Brexit, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Ireland (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar arrives at a press conference at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“We had an agreement this morning. We’re disappointed and surprised to hear that agreement cannot be concluded today but we’re happy to give the UK government more time, if it needs it, so we can conclude it in the coming days,” Varadkar told a news briefing in Dublin.

He said Ireland’s position was unequivocal and that Ireland would accept changes to the agreed text only if the meaning remained the same.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

