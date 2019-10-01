Varadkar glad customs posts not part of British government's plan to replace backstop

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019.

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s prime minister on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s denial that Britain intends to propose putting customs posts on the Irish border as part of a plan to replace the contentious “backstop” insurance policy.

“I very much welcome Prime Minister Johnson’s words today when he disowned and distanced himself from those non-papers,” said Leo Varadkar.

“Had he not, in my view, it would have been hard evidence of bad-faith on behalf of the British government.”

Irish national broadcaster RTE reported on Monday that Britain proposed in a technical, or so-called “non-paper”, to set up “customs clearance centres” on both sides of the Irish border after Brexit in order to avoid the need for checks on the border itself.