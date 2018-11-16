Agreed Brexit deal is only way to avoid hard border: Irish PM

FILE PHOTO - Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar makes a statement at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The only way to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland is the Brexit deal agreed by Britain and the European Union, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

The Irish government has maintained it would not countenance a hard border and was not making any preparations for it.

But on Friday, Varadkar said that a rejection of the draft EU withdrawal agreement risked a hard Irish border.

“We can avoid a hard border by signing up for the agreement that has been negotiated,” he told reporters. “I think in a no-deal scenario it would be very hard to avoid a hard border.”

An open border is one of the main principles of the 1998 Good Friday agreement that ended three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland between pro-British unionists and nationalists who favor a united Ireland.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has defiantly pledged to see her Brexit plan through, despite ministerial resignations and a plan to topple her by disgruntled Conservative lawmakers who believe arrangements around the border risk the UK staying in a customs union with the EU indefinitely.

But while some in her cabinet are reportedly planning to urge her to think again about the so-called Irish border “backstop”, Varadkar said that he did not see much room for renegotiation of the deal.

He said that as the reality of the situation sunk in, more British lawmakers might back the deal and that an extension of the Article 50 process to give Britain more time to leave the European Union was also possible.

“But that would have to be requested by the UK government and they have been very clear... that they won’t be seeking a delay,” he added.