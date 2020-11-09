Biden win may impact Brexit trade talks: Irish foreign minister

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Joe Biden’s election victory may have an impact on a crucial week of British-European Union trade talks after the U.S president-elect’s recent intervention in support of Ireland’s position, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.
“I think perhaps it does (make a difference). Joe Biden is a real friend of Ireland, he is somebody who in the middle of this campaign has taken the time to make a very clear statement on the need to prevent a hard (Irish) border at any point in the future linked to Brexit policy,” Coveney told Ireland’s RTE.
“The relationship between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson was a close one and there was a lot of talk about a U.S./UK trade deal happening quickly. Now that Joe Biden is going to be the next president, I certainly think that will be a cause for a pause for thought in Number 10 (Downing Street) to ensure Irish issues are prioritised as we try to close out this phase.”
