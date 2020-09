FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney arrives at the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s foreign minister on Wednesday said he believed a new post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union can be done despite the “chaos” caused by the British government saying it could break international law.

“Hopefully we’ll find a way of moving on from this really unnecessary distraction,” Simon Coveney told RTE television.

“I think a deal can be done. I think Boris Johnson does want to get a deal,” Coveney added.