Brexit deal guarantees no hard border in Ireland: Irish foreign minister
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 7:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit deal guarantees no hard border in Ireland: Irish foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The agreement reached by Brexit negotiators early on Friday fully guarantees that there can be no hard border on the island of Ireland once Britain leaves the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

“Deal Confirmed! Ireland supports Brexit negotiations moving to Phase 2 now that we have secured assurances for all on the island of Ireland - fully protecting GFA (Good Friday Agreement), peace process, all-Island economy and ensuring that there can be NO HARD BORDER on the Island of Ireland post Brexit,” Coveney said on Twitter.

“Very good outcome for everyone on the island of Ireland - no Hard Border guaranteed!,” he added.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
