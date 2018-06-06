FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain to publish Irish border Brexit backstop plan on Thursday: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will publish on Thursday its ‘backstop’ plan for dealing with the Irish border after Brexit if it fails to agree a wide-ranging trade deal with the European Union that would eliminate the need for border checks, the BBC’s political editor said.

“Govt to publish backstop paper tomorrow morning - before Brexit committee,” Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

The Financial Times reported that the backstop plan for the Irish border had caused a “serious row” between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Brexit Minister David Davis.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

