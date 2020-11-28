British, Irish prime ministers discuss EU trade negotiations

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin are seen ahead of a meeting at Hillsborough Castle, in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 13, 2020. Brian Lawless/Pool via Reuters

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Friday evening and discussed progress in UK-EU trade negotiations, the UK government said, at a time when differences remained with the EU on a Brexit trade deal.

On the call, Johnson stressed his commitment to reach a deal that respects the sovereignty of the country, the government said in a statement here.

The leaders also reaffirmed the need to prioritise the 1998 Good Friday peace deal and avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland. The deal effectively ended Northern Ireland’s 30 years of sectarian violence and created institutions for cross-border cooperation on the island of Ireland.

On Wednesday, the Ireland prime minister had said that there was still time for a “good result” in trade talks.

The leaders also discussed their respective efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken ahead of Christmas.