Collapse of Brexit talks a very negative development: Irish PM

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The collapse of talks between Britain’s two main parties aimed at finding a way to leave the European Union with the support of a majority of lawmakers is a very negative development, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

British politics was again in disarray over the country’s divorce from the bloc after the opposition Labour Party declared last-ditch talks with the ruling Conservatives dead due to Prime Minister Theresa May’s crumbling government.

“It’s a very serious development and a very negative development unfortunately,” Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE.