October 10, 2018 / 7:27 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

EU, Britain narrowing differences on Irish border fix in direct Brexit talks: sources

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union no longer expects a new proposal from Britain for the Irish border fix after Brexit and negotiators from both sides are seeking to narrow differences together in direct talks, diplomatic sources in Brussels said.

That marks a small step forward in the crunch time Brexit talks as the 27 states remaining in the bloc have previously insisted that London present a formal new proposals for the Irish border in writing.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

