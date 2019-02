FILE PHOTO: A road which crosses the border from County Donegal in Ireland to County Londonderry in Northern Ireland, is seen from near the border village of Lenamore, Ireland, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

(Reuters) - The European Union and Ireland are in discussions over a substantial Brexit emergency fund in order to offset the impact of a no-deal Brexit on Ireland’s food exports to Britain, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Ireland will look for a “long-term fix” in EU budget talks in April instead of a lump sum Brexit bailout, the newspaper reported, citing sources.