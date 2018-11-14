World News
EU summit likely on November 25 if UK cabinet backs Brexit deal: Irish PM

DUBLIN (Reuters) - If Britain’s cabinet supports a draft divorce agreement struck by Brexit negotiators, a summit of European Union leaders will more than likely be held on Nov. 25, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“Obviously a lot of things can go wrong today and over the next couple of days, but should the UK cabinet be in a position this afternoon to say that it is content with the text, it is proposed that the Commission taskforce would be in a position tonight perhaps to publish the text, with the possibility or probability of a European Council meeting around November 25,” Varadkar told parliament.

