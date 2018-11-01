World News
November 1, 2018 / 6:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU weighs Irish border compromise in tentative Brexit deal: FT

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The European Union is weighing a compromise on a plan for Northern Ireland that would give Britain stronger guarantees that a customs border would not be needed along the Irish Sea, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Under the tentative proposal, the EU would lay out the full terms of a "bare-bones" all-UK customs union in the Brexit agreement, avoiding the need to negotiate a second customs treaty after Brexit, the newspaper reported, citing several diplomats familiar with the plan. on.ft.com/2P3QWN7

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

