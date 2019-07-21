European Commission draws aid package for Ireland: The Times

FILE PHOTO: An EU flag flutters outside the Houses of Parliament, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

(Reuters) - The European Commission is drawing up a multibillion pound aid package for Ireland to offset the economic damage of a no-deal Brexit, The Times reported on Monday

The bloc would "spend whatever was necessary" to support the Irish government through any disruption of trade, The Times bit.ly/2y2oCQ4 said, citing a senior EU diplomat.

The report did not specify the exact the amount of the aid package. Britain is currently due to leave the European Union on October 31.