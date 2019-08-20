World News


Ireland disappointed with Johnson's opening Brexit bid: foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Irish police officers patrol before U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland in Bridgend, Ireland April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland expressed disappointment on Tuesday at a demand from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the Brexit backstop insurance policy for the Irish border be replaced with a pledge.

In a phone call with Johnson’s Brexit minister, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed concern at the lack of alternatives to the backstop presented in a letter Johnson sent to European Council President Donald Tusk.

Coveney repeated the need for legal certainty on the border issue, a statement from his office said.

