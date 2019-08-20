Ireland disappointed with Johnson's opening Brexit bid: foreign minister

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland expressed disappointment on Tuesday at a demand from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the Brexit backstop insurance policy for the Irish border be replaced with a pledge.
In a phone call with Johnson’s Brexit minister, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed concern at the lack of alternatives to the backstop presented in a letter Johnson sent to European Council President Donald Tusk.
Coveney repeated the need for legal certainty on the border issue, a statement from his office said.
Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet