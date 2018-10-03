Ireland does not want border down the Irish Sea: minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Ireland does not want a notional border to emerge in the Irish Sea that would divide Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Brexit negotiators are seeking to unlock a standoff over how to prevent the return of border checks between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland by looking at how regulatory checks on some goods between the two islands could be used as part of a solution to move talks forward.

Dublin is trying to convince pro-British politicians in Northern Ireland that this would not amount to a constitutional challenge to the British province’s status, prompting Coveney’s remarks at a news conference alongside his Polish counterpart.