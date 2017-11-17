FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland not ready to let Brexit talks move to stage 2: minister
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2017 / 8:50 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Ireland not ready to let Brexit talks move to stage 2: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is not ready to allow talks on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union to move to the second phase next month, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade in Ireland Simon Coveney speaks on stage during the Fine Gael national party conference in Ballyconnell, Ireland November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“Yes we all want to move onto phase two of the Brexit negotiations but we are not in a place right now that allows us to do that. We have very serious issues, particularly around the (UK-Irish) border, that need more clarity,” Coveney told a news conference before a meeting with his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.