Ireland not ready to let Brexit talks move to stage 2: minister

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is not ready to allow talks on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union to move to the second phase next month, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade in Ireland Simon Coveney speaks on stage during the Fine Gael national party conference in Ballyconnell, Ireland November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“Yes we all want to move onto phase two of the Brexit negotiations but we are not in a place right now that allows us to do that. We have very serious issues, particularly around the (UK-Irish) border, that need more clarity,” Coveney told a news conference before a meeting with his British counterpart Boris Johnson.