Ireland says EU open to Brexit extension but PM May needs clear plan

FILE PHOTO - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney takes part in a General Affairs Council on Article 50, in Brussels, Belgium March 19, 2019 REUTERS/Yves Herman

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - European Union states are open to another Brexit delay to avoid the failure of a no-deal split but British Prime Minister Theresa May must come up with a precise plan of how she will use the extra time to ratify the divorce agreement, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

“Everybody this week are open to an extension but they certainly want to see a plan attached to that extension,” Coveney said on arriving to EU ministers’ talks to prepare the Brussels summit of national leaders due to decide on May’s request for a second Brexit lag on Wednesday.