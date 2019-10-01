Ireland says reported UK Brexit proposal would not be basis for deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British government Brexit proposals reported by the Telegraph newspaper would not provide the basis for a deal with the European Union and are “concerning,” Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, said on Tuesday.

The newspaper reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to unveil a plan that would leave Northern Ireland in a special relationship with the European Union for just four years, but take it out of the EU customs union immediately.

“We haven’t seen anything. ... But if the reports we are reading this evening are true, it doesn’t seem like the basis for agreement, that’s for sure,” Coveney told Ireland’s Virgin Media One television station.