World News
November 2, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Ireland, UK hopeful of Brexit deal in coming weeks: ministers

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said he “hoped and expected” that Brexit negotiators will secure a final agreement in the coming weeks, a view shared on Friday by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

After the two ministers met in Dublin, Coveney said he thought it was possible to secure a deal this month. However, he added that this would require some movement by the British side to find a legal wording that can be sold politically on both sides of the Irish sea and that negotiators were not there yet.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.