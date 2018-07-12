FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Ireland welcomes UK white paper as a step to softer Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s foreign minister on Thursday welcomed the release of the British government’s blueprint for future ties with the European Union.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks during a news conference in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

“I certainly think it is a step toward a much softer Brexit than some people had been advocating,” Simon Coveney told journalists in Dublin.

“I think we should hopefully see the Brexit process move from the politics of parliaments to the negotiating rooms in Brussels... which is hopefully where we will get to from Monday on,” he said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gareth Jones

