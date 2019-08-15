World News
August 15, 2019 / 8:44 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Ireland well-placed to respond to growing no deal Brexit risk: minister

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The growing possibility of a no deal Brexit will present a very difficult shock for Ireland but is one its strongly growing economy is well-placed to respond to, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Thursday.

“I believe the possibility of a no deal Brexit taking place is clearly growing. It is a material risk in the way it perhaps wasn’t 12 months ago,” Donohoe told Ireland’s Newstalk radio station.

“It’s really important to emphasize that even in the scenario of a no deal Brexit, while it will pose a very difficult shock for our economy, we have an economy that is well capable of responding back to that, approaching such a challenge with more people working in Ireland than we ever have before.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below