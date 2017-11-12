Ireland will not threaten to veto Brexit talks 'at this stage', PM says

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will not threaten to use a veto on Brexit talks “at this stage” over the lack of progress on the Irish border as Dublin is in a very strong position with all EU member states behind it, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Ireland's Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar looks on during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool

“The question is very much a hypothetical one, we don’t know if Ireland will be the only outstanding issue in December. What I‘m not going to do at this stage, I‘m not going to make ultimatums or threaten to use a veto,” Varadkar told Irish national broadcaster RTE.