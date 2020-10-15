Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Ireland's PM says EU can still get Brexit trade deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin arrives at a two-day face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, October 15, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday he expected an intensification of talks to break the current impasse on reaching a Brexit deal with Britain before the end of this year.

“I think we still can get this resolved within the timeframe available to us,” he told reporters ahead of a European Union summit in Brussels. “I think where there is a will there’s a way.”

“With COVID-19 having such a devastating impact on society and on the economies of the United Kingdom and across Europe obviously leaders will not want to hit citizens with a shock in terms of what a no-deal would represent.”

