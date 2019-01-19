Irish commitment to Brexit backstop 'absolute': foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaks at a 'Global Ireland' news conference in Dublin, Ireland January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s commitment to the entire Brexit divorce deal struck with the British government but rejected by its parliament is “absolute”, including the contentious border “backstop”, foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Saturday.

“As Brexit dominates news coverage, no surprise that some analysis today gets it wrong. I can reassure you the Irish Govt’s commitment to the entire WA (withdrawal agreement) is absolute - including the backstop,” Coveney said on Twitter.