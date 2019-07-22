Irish deputy PM sees a way past Brexit impasse in future relationship text

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney attends the funeral service for murdered journalist Lyra McKee in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 24, 2019. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A planned declaration on the future relationship between Britain and the European Union could provide an “innovative” way out of the current impasse in Brexit talks, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was quoted as saying on Monday.

Coveney told journalists that the Withdrawal Agreement, which the EU agreed with outgoing prime minister Theresa May but was rejected by Britain’s parliament, “is not going to change”, the Irish public broadcaster RTE reported.

But Coveney added that “there are other things that can change, namely the ambition in the future relationship declaration between the EU and UK”.

“I hope the new British prime minister will look at it in an innovative way to try to get past this impasse and to move the Brexit process forward,” Coveney was quoted as saying.