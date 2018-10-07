FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Irish foreign minister says good chance of getting Brexit deal: Sky

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday he thought the chances of agreeing a withdrawal treaty between Britain and the European Union were good.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“I think the chances are good, because I think the consequences of not getting a withdrawal treaty agreed are very very negative indeed for the UK, also for Ireland and indeed for many countries in the EU,” Coveney told Sky News. He said the talks on the deal were around 90 percent completed.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Heavens

