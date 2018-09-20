Irish foreign minister says intensified talks needed to reach Brexit deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Foreign Minister said on Thursday that he believed a Brexit deal will be reached but that it will require an intensification of negotiations that has not happened to date.

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney answers journalists' questions during a Reuters interview in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Simon Coveney was speaking as he launched the government’s new ‘Getting Ireland Brexit Ready’ campaign, aimed at gearing the country up for all Brexit outcomes in what he said will be a more visible public campaign.

“This stepping up of our preparedness is going to be more visible from now on, but this should not be interpreted as a reflection of the state of play in the negotiations or in any way prejudge the outcome,” Coveney told a news conference.