Irish PM expects hit to economic confidence if Brexit talks drag on

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Brexit negotiators risk creating a significant impact on confidence in their economies if talks on agreeing a withdrawal agreement run on into November, December or even the New Year, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

Irish Defense Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“I would prefer if we could conclude the withdrawal agreement at the October summit, rather than having to have a special summit in November and certainly would not want to wait until December,” Varadkar told parliament.

“It would be far from ideal if this was left to run and run on into November or December or even into the New Year, I think that would be most regrettable and I think we’d start to see significant impact in confidence in our economies.”