FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar speaks during a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

GLENCOLUMBKILLE, Ireland (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday he was looking forward to discussing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposals to abolish the backstop.

Asked about the UK’s prime minister’s statement as he went into the Irish government’s last cabinet meeting before summer, he said he “looks forward to discussing issue with him”.