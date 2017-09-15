FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish PM not optimistic Brexit talks will move onto next stage in October
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 2:30 PM / a month ago

Irish PM not optimistic Brexit talks will move onto next stage in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLONMEL, Ireland (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Friday said he was not optimistic that Britain and the European Union will have made enough progress by an October leaders’ summit to launch negotiations on the post-Brexit relationship.

FILE PHOTO: Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks at Queen's University in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The EU has said that talks on the future relationship can only start after the other 27 EU governments are satisfied that “sufficient progress” has been made on the terms of Britain’s departure.

“At this moment in time, I‘m not optimistic that it will be possible to come to the view in October that we’re able to move onto the next phase of talks,” Varadkar told a news conference. “As of now enough progress hasn’t been made but that can change.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who was also at the briefing said the EU was unlikely to agree to move to the second phase of the negotiations “unless there is a significant further move from the British government”.

The summit is taking place on Oct. 19-20.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.