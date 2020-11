FILE PHOTO: Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin arrives at a two-day face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, October 15, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday he hoped that by the end of the week the outline of a Brexit free trade deal will have emerged.

Talking to reporters in Dublin, he added that he got a sense from both negotiating teams that they had made progress.