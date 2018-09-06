FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
September 6, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Irish PM says no 'dramatic moves' to report in Brexit talks

1 Min Read

CLONMEL, Ireland (Reuters) - Ireland has not received any indications that there have been “dramatic moves” by either side toward progress in Brexit talks, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 host country candidates press conference - Royal Garden Hotel, London, Britain - September 25, 2017 Irish politician Leo Varadkar during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

“We don’t have any indications yet of any particular dramatic moves,” Varadkar told reporters when asked about a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that the British and German governments had abandoned key Brexit demands.

Varadkar said he was not aware of the detail of the report but that there had been “a fair bit of kite flying and a fair bit of posturing” on Brexit over the last couple of weeks.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin

