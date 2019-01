Irish politician Leo Varadkar reacts during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Francis MacGuire

DUBLIN (Reuters) - There are no plans or pressure to hold an emergency summit of European Union leaders to discuss British Prime Minister Theresa May’s wish to renegotiate her Brexit divorce deal, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“There’s no plans to organise an emergency summit to discuss changes to the guidelines nor is there any pressure to hold one,” Varadkar told parliament.