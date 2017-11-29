Irish PM says progress being made in Brexit border talks

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Progress is being made in talks between Britain and the EU on how to avoid setting up a physical infrastructure on Northern Ireland’s border after the United Kingdom leaves the EU in 2019, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“I think it is fair to say that progress is being made but not that is sufficient at this stage,” Varadkar told parliament.

“We are not at a decision point at the moment. Things are changing on a daily basis and are rapidly evolving,” he said.

The EU has named the border as one of three issues on which “sufficient progress” must be made in order to allow progress to talks on a future trade agreement with Britain, crucial for British businesses.