FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that any changes or clarifications to Britain’s Brexit deal must not undermine the spirit of the agreement or render the so-called backstop inoperable.

Britain is seeking last-minute reassurances from the European Union over the backstop - an insurance policy to avoid a hard border between the British province and EU-member Ireland.