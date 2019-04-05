Longer Brexit extension might make more sense: Irish PM

Prime Minister (Taoiseach) of Ireland Leo Varadkar waits to meet with President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Dublin, Ireland March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A longer Brexit extension might be favourable to avoid continued uncertainty, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday, after his British counterpart Theresa May asked for a delay until up to June 30.

“None of us want no deal next week but we also want to avoid rolling extensions because that just adds to the uncertainty so perhaps a longer extension might make more sense,” Varadkar told Irish national broadcaster.

Asked whether a proposal by European Council President Donald Tusk of a 12-month “flexible” extension to the UK’s Brexit date was possible, Varadkar said “all these things are possible.”