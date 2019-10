FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar waves as he meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Dublin, Ireland, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar will meet on Thursday in the northwest of England, the Irish government said.

“This will be a private meeting to allow both leaders and their teams to have detailed discussions about the process for securing agreement for a Brexit deal,” the Irish government said in a statement.